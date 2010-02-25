RSS

School Board

Tim Burton and Danny Elfman are almost as inseparable in the imagination as Batman and Robin. Most of Burton’s films have featured original scores by Elfman, whose music is integral to the mood of the pictures. Elfman will be audible through.. more

Feb 25, 2010 1:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Opponents of a mayoral takeover of theMilwaukee Public Schools said the change would not help the districtcompete for federal money, nor would it improve student performance oraccountability. ,None more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Is this the beginning of the endof the Milwaukee Public Schools? Yes, if you believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Cover Story more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage4958.jpe

The latest simplistic solution to the very, very serious problem of Milwaukee Public Schoo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES