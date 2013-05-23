School Funding
More Concerns About School Funding and the Constitution
As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required “sound basic education.” Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only onewit.. more
May 23, 2013 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Now That's What I Call Music, Explored
Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Non-Issue of MPS’s Breakup
In an appalling attempt to create news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in its usual role Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Ending Busing
Having been an active participantin the court-ordered busing to integrate Milwaukee&rsquo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments