School Privatization
A Big Victory for MPS and Public School Advocates
Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more
Oct 18, 2016
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
Jun 28, 2016
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Jun 21, 2016
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016
Republican State Senator Alberta Darling Exposes Her Ally Chris Abele
Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more
Jan 26, 2016
Chris Larson on Why He’s Running for Milwaukee County Executive
State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more
Nov 3, 2015
Public Opposition Mounts to Abele’s MPS Takeover Plan
There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more
Sep 22, 2015
A Moment of Truth for Abele
Will Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele continue to pander to his Republican friends and work to privatize Milwaukee Public Schools, or will he act like a Democrat and look after the interests of regular working people in Milwaukee by e... more
Sep 1, 2015
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more
Sep 1, 2015
A New Experiment on Our Poor Inner-City Children
The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more
Aug 18, 2015
State Budget and Bucks Bill Could Radically Alter Milwaukee County
Tucked into the state budget and the Bucks arena deal are long-range plans to diminish the county board’s power specifically and Milwaukee County government generally. The victim, as usual, is clean government. more
Jul 28, 2015
The Republican Plan for Other People’s Schools
There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more
May 19, 2015
Suburban Republican Legislative Plan to Take Over MPS Schools
Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more
May 12, 2015
Will New State Legislation Give MPS Schools to National Charter School Companies?
State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more
Mar 24, 2015
Milwaukee’s Charter Schools Don’t Make the Grade
Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more
Jan 20, 2015
Alberta Darling Wants to Rig the Real Estate Market
A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee more
Oct 8, 2013
A Civics Lesson From America's Education Debate
Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more
Aug 16, 2013
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012