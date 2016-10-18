RSS

School Privatization

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more

Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Expresso 15 Comments

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 5 Comments

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more

Jan 26, 2016 5:01 PM News 8 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 4 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

chrisablele.jpg.jpe

Will Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele continue to pander to his Republican friends and work to privatize Milwaukee Public Schools, or will he act like a Democrat and look after the interests of regular working people in Milwaukee by e... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

public-schools.jpg.jpe

The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more

Aug 18, 2015 11:14 PM Expresso 26 Comments

news_county_abele.jpg.jpe

Tucked into the state budget and the Bucks arena deal are long-range plans to diminish the county board’s power specifically and Milwaukee County government generally. The victim, as usual, is clean government. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:56 PM News Features 6 Comments

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more

May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

news_schools.jpg.jpe

Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more

May 12, 2015 8:55 PM News Features 14 Comments

news1_kidsschool.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:20 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_charters.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 8 Comments

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2013 11:11 PM News Features

education.jpg.jpe

Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more

Aug 16, 2013 2:02 PM News

4fdc464da172d.preview-620.jpg.jpe

The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more

Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES