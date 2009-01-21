School Shootings
Extreme Shakespeare
The strength of Shakespeare comes from the evocative power of his language and his profound insight into human nature. One sign of that strength is the survival of his work, not only in elite settings but in popular culture. Another is the abilit.. more
Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Study Suggests Additional Background Checks Deter Gun Deaths
In the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre,the deadliest one-man shooting rampage in U.S. history, Seung-Hui Chokilled 32 people with guns he purchased from licensed dealers. Underfederal law, Cho should have been forbidden to purchase firearms since... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski News Features 1 Comments
Hot Winter Nights Tour
Just as a wave of snow and artic air blankets the state, the Association ofVolleyball Pro Buena Vista Social Club ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee