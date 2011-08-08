After School Special
Milwaukee Comedy Festival: The last two days
SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more
Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Counter-Programming With After School Special Improv
Admit it. The Super Bowl is intensely boring. Beyond the flashy ads and slickly polished production design of one of the most-watched sports games in the world, the game itself is usually quite boring. The NFC Championship game is the real end of .. more
Jan 31, 2010 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Foreplay Mondays
Foreplay Mondays, a weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-fri... more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee