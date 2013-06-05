RSS

School Vouchers

Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Daily Dose

Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more

Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Daily Dose

It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more

Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM News Features

Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Daily Dose

By the time he emerged in the '80s, Oliver Stone was already part of a dying line of American directors with a knack for shrink-wrapping important messages in a tight Hollywood package. Vietnam's quicksand war—and its impact on those who fought.. more

May 24, 2011 11:56 AM I Hate Hollywood

For a songwriter who proved so insanely prolific mid-decade, Sufjan Stevens has been fairly quiet in recent years. Excluding last year's instrumental orchestral suite The BQE, Stevens hasn't released a record since 2006 (and that record, The Avala.. more

Aug 20, 2010 2:01 PM On Music

You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more

Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Daily Dose

In July, motorist Charles Diez spotted abicyclist and 3-year-old boy (also on the bike in The ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Maybe it was due to therollicking start-off by local garage poppers Jaill, who played to There’s No Sky (Oh My My) ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee’s Blank Generation” is the title of WMSE’s 2010 calendar,illu Bugle- ,Art more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

  Ifyou were standing on the sidewalk, minding your own business, and twocars collided in front of you, flying up onto the sidewalk andseri,Expresso more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Jonathan Kozol has been a staunchdefender—and critic—of this nation’s p Death at an Early Age ,News Features more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Bucks game or the opera? Bar crawl or the symphony? TiVo or a play? With endless options for consumers, arts organizations are in fierce competition for your time. To keep ahead, they are reaching out to audiences lik,A&E Feature more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

John McCain may once have been a straight talker, but the mainstream media has often overlooked the crooked path he took during the 2008 campaign. Political activist Robert Greenwald made an effort to go around the gatekeepers and reach the public.. more

Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Waukesha won’t soon pose a challenge to Milwaukee’s “city of festivals” crown, but I’ve got to admit, I’m legitimately impressed by the music lineup at the city’s A Taste of Summer festival, which out-state-fairs most state fairs. David Cassidy, D.. more

May 30, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Just about everyone denouncedBurnett County Judge Michael Gableman’s false, ra What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

After Wisconsin has poured hundredsof millions of taxpayer dollars into private school vo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

