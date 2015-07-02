Schoolboy Q
Kendrick Lamar w/ Schoolboy Q @ Marcus Amphitheater
Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more. more
Jul 2, 2015 9:00 AM Emily Feldmesser Concert Reviews
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Schoolboy Q @ The Rave
Apr 18, 2014 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Coming Soon to Milwaukee: Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Big Sean
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, I highlighted 2 Chainz and Pusha T's Feb. 8 concert at the Rave as one of my winter concert picks in part on the grounds that it was the only major rap show of the year announced so far. Funny how quickly .. more
Jan 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and Danny Brown Are Coming to the Rave
The Rave continues to flesh out its fall schedule, and it\'s shaping up to be a particularly good one for hip-hop. On the heels of recently announced <a href=\"/blog-8460-kendrick-lamar-and-odd-future-will-play-the-rave-t.html\">Kendrick Lamar and.. more
Jul 24, 2012 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Recap: A Damp Day of New Music at Pitchfork
In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more
Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mo’Nique
Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When Is the Right Time?
When I was leading a workshop at a conference recently, I received the following question from a participant. “I have been with my boyfriend for one year. We are both virgins. We’re talking about having sex, but I’m not sure. How do more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Greater Milwaukee Auto Show
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
North Africa: A History From Antiquity to the Present (University of Texas Press), by Phillip C. Naylor
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brian Wilson
As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee