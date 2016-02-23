Schools
The Legacy of Milwaukee's Segregated Schools
Off the Cuff interview with author and educator James K. Nelsen whose new book, Educating Milwaukee: How One City’s History of Segregation and Struggle Shaped Its Schools, examines Milwaukee’s legacy of segregation as it relates to the stat... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:11 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Two City Charter Schools Will End their Contracts at the End of the Academic Year
Two of the City of Milwaukee’s 10 charter schools will relinquish their contracts at the end of the academic year, and two additional struggling schools have faced enhanced scrutiny. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Latest Distortions of the Truth
Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Wisconsin Internet System Targeted in Budget
A few paragraphs tucked into the massive state budget could have a radical impact on how schools, research institutions and rural hospitals access the Internet. Never debated publicly and slipped into an amendment in the final hours of the... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Boris
