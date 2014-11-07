Schooner
Movie Musicals at Sunset
TheSunset Playhouse in Elm Grovecontinues its popular Musical Mainstage series this month with a tribute tomovie musicals. This is the classic endof movies musicals from the 20th century including Old Devil Moon, theTrolley Song, Lullaby of B.. more
Nov 7, 2014 7:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Schooner Denis Sullivan Marks 10 Years
Milwaukee’s Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin serves as home port for the world’s only replica of a 19th-century three-masted Great Lakes schooner, the Denis Sullivan. The 137-foot sailing vessel is a floating classroom that serves to conne... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
A Sailor’s Life
One by one, the three sails of the historic Denis Sullivan are released to begin a sunset cruise for Capt. Hugh Covert and his six-man crew. This Great Lakes schooner, which resides in port at Discovery World from May through October, is both hom... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff