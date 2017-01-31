RSS

Schwan Hall

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_frankalmond_bynigelparry.jpg.jpe

Photo by Nigel Parry/CPI

It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more

Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Classical Music

Two little-known works by British composers comprised the last concert of the Frankly Music season, heard last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. I wish other leaders in the community in various disciplines could speak as well as Frank Alm... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

