Schwan Hall
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music Ends Season on High Note
Two little-known works by British composers comprised the last concert of the Frankly Music season, heard last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. I wish other leaders in the community in various disciplines could speak as well as Frank Alm... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music