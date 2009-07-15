Schwartz Bookshop
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
In the second last novel in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter cycle, the young wizard has begun his sixth year at Hogwarts and is feeling the sap of teenage in his limbs. There is turnover in the faculty and Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy, is back for a.. more
Interview: Illuminating Rohlfs' World @ The MAM
Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more
Play In A Day 4
And as the season continues to fade-out, Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement Productions present yet another in their series of 24 hour theatre shows. Play In A Day 4 will be the two company’s latest foray into instant theatre. The idea is this: .. more
Crips and Bloods
By one account, some 15,000 people have been murdered over the past 30 years in fighting between a pair of South Central LA gangs, the Crips and the Bloods. If this astonishing number is true, than the number of deaths from gang violence in LA is.. more
Interview: George Williams, Jr. Considers the Male Nude
After moving to Wisconsin nine years ago the oil painter and Beloit College Art Professor George Williams, Jr. exhibits in his second state show, the Haggerty Museum of Art's "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin." First observed at M.. more
Badger Women's Hockey Wins WCHA
Congrats to the ladies for winning their fourth title in five years. Morethan once this season I have said how much it sucks for the Badgersthat in a season where they were undefeated more than halfway throughthe season and have just a few loss.. more
UWM's Oedipus Rex
Running now through March 8th, UWM’s Mainstage production of Oedipus Rex has the distinct feel of several different shades of retro. One of many scripts by the evidently prolific ancient Greek playwright Sophocles, the play itself is some 2400-.. more
A Conversation with Aaron Kopec pt. 1
In arranging an interview with Alchemist Theatre Co-founder Aaron Kopec for an A&E feature, I quickly found out how much time he spends at the place: nearly all of it. The man who helped make one of the most active small theatre spaces in to.. more
Rapper Haz Solo Comes into His Own
To say Haz Solo is ambitious is an understatement. Last year, the Milwaukee rapper and producer unveiled his plans to release a whooping 16 albums/mixtapes of material, and though it seems he'll fall short of that insane goal, he's nonetheless mad.. more
The Best Pop Songs of 2008
1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more
WMSE Needs Cash, Too
Lighly complex Comedy with RSVP
After a brief and subtle kreusening with a bottle of Old Style at the Comet Café over dinner with my wife, I was off to the Astor Theatre for my first of two shows this weekend: the RSVP production of Paul Weitz’s Show People. My strange mixture o.. more
Of Montreal Unleashes its Obnoxious Side
“When you think about it, a lot of hip-hop artists come across like they have no social skills,” Of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes mused to me last year. “They brag about how good they are, and how much better they are than everyone else, and how much mo.. more
Believe It!
Edward R. Murrow's CBS Radio program "This I Believe" originally ai This I Believe II ,Books more
“What You Get Is Incredible Rip-Offs”
The Republicans learned to channel their anti-government sentiment during the reign of Ge The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule ,News Features more
Benjamin Mee
The title of Benjamin Mee’s new memoir sums up the gist deftly—it’s call We Bought a Zoo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Michael Harvey
Even if mystery fans aren’t familiar with novelist Michael Harvey and his Michael Ke The Fifth Floor ,Today in Milwaukee more
Isabel Sharpe
In Wisconsin author Isabel Sharpe’s latest novel, As Good As It Got, a cynical woman As Good As It Got ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nancy C. Unger
Wisconsin’s annual Chautauqua, Fighting Bob Fest, just completed another record year Fighting Bob LaFollette: The Righteous Reformer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dirk Wittenborn
Modern-day cautionary tales about pharmaceuticals are commonplace, but Dirk Wittenborn&rsq Pharmakon ,Today in Milwaukee more
