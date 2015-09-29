Science Fiction Films
The Martian
Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Os Mutantes
Haih ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
From Dark City to The Matrix
Was Alex Proyas’ 1998 film Dark City a forerunner to the Warchowski brothers’1999 hit The Matrix? For me, the connections never clicked until seeing Dark City on DVD. In Proyas’ movie spinning blades (not bullets) are stopped in mid flight by men.. more
Jan 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Unexplored Territories
When artists travel to distant places, eitherliterally or metaphorically, the resu Burchell’s Zebra (2008) ,Art more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts