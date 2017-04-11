RSS

Science

528742251

528742251

528742251

528742251

homemovies0413.jpg.jpe

A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM Home Movies

Authors Bill Mesler and H. James Cleaves II of A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life explore, with eloquence and understanding, the path of science from the discovery of the microscopic world through the... more

Jul 19, 2016 1:23 PM Books

discovery world milwaukee wisconsin.jpg.jpe

Zoom into Nano, described as “a hands-on interactiveexhibition focusing on how scientists see and make things that are too small tosee” on its website,will open up at Discovery World on Saturday, May 21.“Advances in nanotechnology a.. more

May 18, 2016 6:49 PM Around MKE

events_neildegrassetyson.jpg.jpe

Photograph by FOX/via National Geographic

America's favorite astrophysicist is returning to Milwaukee. Following two sold-out programs at the Riverside Theater last year, today the venue announced that Neil deGrasse Tyson will return this spring for a new show that promises to be a little.. more

Nov 16, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

vgad_guitarherovsrockband.jpg.jpe

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

dailydose_milwaukeestreetcar.jpg.jpe

Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

curtains_skylightding.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more

Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more

Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Visual Arts

In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more

Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his more

May 30, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

climate.jpg.jpe

There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more

Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM News Features

bookre.jpg.jpe

In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM Books

blogimage19309.jpe

After beginning my reporting career under an editor I considered unnaturally obsessed with the day's weather... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Last weekend UW-Milwaukee’s Theatre Department brought warm intensity to its Mainstage Theatre as it presented a one-weekend production of Marina Carr’s By the Bog of Cats. A contemporary Irish tale loosely based on the ancient Greek legend... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage12227.jpe

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12177.jpe

The argument between science and religion is as old as Copernicus, but the shouting got louder during the last decade, fueled in part by an American administration whose policies sometimes appeared to be written by biblical fundamentalists.... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

blogimage11172.jpe

As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

12742267444bf3283867eb9.jpg.jpe

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES