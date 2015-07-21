Sciortino's
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music