dining.jpg.jpe

In the hustle and bustle of our busy schedules, it’s sometimes hard to find a moment to sit back and relax. But when you do, Baltica Bistro (223 N. Franklin St., Port Washington) is the perfect place to savor those moments of serenity. Loca... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:33 AM Dining Preview

cupcakes.jpg.jpe

Don’t let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business... more

May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18643.jpe

The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5087.jpe

Littletouches set it apart: the twist of lime on the rim of a glass ofcranberry juice, the faux modern paintings on the wall… Ten years afterit opened, Metro Bar & Cafe, just off the lobby ,Dining Out more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage383.jpe

Engorgedwith sweet fillings or drizzled with sugar, most cafe scones are hardlyrecogniza after ,A&E Feature more

Jan 6, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

