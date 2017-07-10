RSS

Scooter Gennett

shaw.jpg.jpe

The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more

Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

scootergennett.jpg.jpe

There’s not much signal in with the noise in spring training statistics and standings. With that said, there were a handful of developments from the first few days of play that could be worth noting. more

Feb 27, 2017 1:11 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewers.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_brewers.jpg.jpe

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

carlos gomez shirt.jpg.jpe

The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more

Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

scooter gennett bobblehead milwaukee brewers.jpg.jpe

In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more

Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13722.jpe

Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10115.jpe

Our nostalgic claim to Irishness finds us huddled against the brisk mid-March chill on a pre-dawn sidewalk waiting for the doors of the local Irish pub-of-choice to open for St. Patrick’s Day. While it is with a celebratory spirit that we i... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9850.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES