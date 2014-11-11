RSS

Score

jon mueller on drums.jpg.jpe

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

legend of zelda symphony of the goddesses the second act link 2013 riverside theater milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

There are a myriad of ways in which Nintendo’s 1986 title The Legend of Zelda broke new ground for the still-young video game industry, or art form if you prefer—combining the strategy and puzzl,Concert Reviews more

Nov 25, 2013 12:12 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10920.jpe

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES