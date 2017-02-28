The Scorpions
This Week in Milwaukee: March 2-8, 2017
Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sonata Arctica: The Ninth Hour (Nuclear Blast)
For their ninth album, the keyboard-heavy quintet Sonata Arctica moves further into progressive-metal territory. Vocalist Tony Kakko’s distinct delivery keeps Sonata Arctica from comparisons to any other power/prog-metal band, but The Ninth... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Beastie Boys Give it Another Try
Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UFO
The group’s best known member—guitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpions&m The Monkey Puzzle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee