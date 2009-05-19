RSS
Scotland Yard Gospel Choir
KISS @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 27
Summerfest revealed its final 2009 Marcus Amphitheater headliner today, and it's an inspired one: KISS, the iconic, heavily merchandised hard-rock band. Though Ace Frehley (the Spaceman) and Peter Criss (meow) left the band earlier this decade, Ge.. more
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir
Despite what their moniker promises, The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir, which plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the UWM Gasthaus, isn't from Scotland; they don't play gospel; and, for that matter, they're not,None more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Sept. 18-Sept. 24
Thursday, Sept. 18 The Scotland Yard Gospel Cho,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!