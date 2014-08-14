Scotland
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more
Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Moody Detective
Author Ian Rankin’s thrilling new crime novel, Standing in Another Man’s Grave, reunites readers with beloved protagonist Inspector John Rebus as he seeks the truth surrounding a series of seemingly unconnected disappearances in Edinburgh, ... more
Jan 30, 2013 1:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Raw Details Power Marquette’s ‘Women of Lockerbie’
It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more
Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Miniature Drawings, Monumental Impact at JMKAC
As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Few Words From Acacia's Shadowlands
Judging from commercial success and ongoing support from establishedl iterary critics, British Author/theologian C.S. Lewis is destined to be one of hundred or so best reemmbered novelists of the 20th century. Having met with considerable success .. more
May 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Real Slap in the Face
A teacher at Yamata ElementarySchool in Yokohama, Japan, was disciplined in January follo The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE