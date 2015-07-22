RSS

Scott Aukerman

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more

Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

neitherherenorthere.jpg.jpe

Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

comedy bang bang turner hall ballroom 2013 review horatio sans.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow,Comedy Reviews more

Oct 8, 2013 10:54 AM Comedy

blogimage11874.jpe

It’s tough to talk about mental illness, whether it’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts or bipolar. But “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” a new play written and more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11308.jpe

Walk into Mr. Churro (2333 W. National Ave.) and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course, churros—Mexico’s answer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which is usually busy. Breakfast attr... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11307.jpe

When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES