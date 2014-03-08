Scott Cooper
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more
Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Spamalot Done Small
I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more
Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crazy Heart
The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more
Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Def Harmonic w/ Lookbook
Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart
The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee