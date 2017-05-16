RSS

Scott Fitzgerald

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more

May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Expresso 3 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

5521316239_685c2ec2d8_b.jpg.jpe

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

dailydose_righttowork_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more

Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM News Features

Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald symbolized the Jazz Age and their stories have been beautifully captured through the writings of F. Scott Fitzgerald himself. She a famous 1920s flapper and he a rising literary star, they emerged onto the world s... more

Oct 2, 2013 2:01 PM Books

bilde.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

r-scott-walker-emails-large570.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more

Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM News Features

blogimage19040.jpe

The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage18836.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

blogimage18101.jpe

Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 24 Comments

blogimage17784.jpe

How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage7832.jpe

As <a href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=258252\" target=\"_blank\">Wispolitics.com</a> is reporting, recall organizers have collected more than a million signatures to recall Gov. Scott Walker, almost twice as many as the 540,000.. more

Jan 17, 2012 6:54 PM Daily Dose

Apr 1, 2011 5:27 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11281.jpe

While many of the stand-up comedians who rose to fame during the ’80s have faded into obscurity, Denis Leary has proved himself remarkably versatile. He parlayed his acerbic observational comedy into MTV stardom in the ’90s, then enjoyed a ... more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage6697.jpe

Though he's better known as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' guitarist, Nick Zinner is also a dedicate I Hope You Are All Happy Now ,Music Feature more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES