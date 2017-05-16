Scott Fitzgerald
Expecting Something for Nothing
Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more
May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Right-to-Work Charade Begins
Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Republicans Push Voter Suppression and Lobbyist-Friendly Bills Ahead of Tough Fall Election
In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more
Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Fitzgerald’s Final Chapter
Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald symbolized the Jazz Age and their stories have been beautifully captured through the writings of F. Scott Fitzgerald himself. She a famous 1920s flapper and he a rising literary star, they emerged onto the world s... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:01 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Senate in Limbo With Recount
The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
A State Divided
Wisconsin historically has been a purple state with very close elections. Sometimes Democrats are in charge... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 24 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scrap the Mining Bill
How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Thanks a Million, United Wisconsin
As <a href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=258252\" target=\"_blank\">Wispolitics.com</a> is reporting, recall organizers have collected more than a million signatures to recall Gov. Scott Walker, almost twice as many as the 540,000.. more
Jan 17, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Takeaways from this Morning's Open Meetings Hearing: Update: TRO Still in Effect
Apr 1, 2011 5:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
