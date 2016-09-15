Scott Jensen
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Vote for Susan Happ for Attorney General
Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ is an impressive candidate for state attorney general and she deserves your vote. Happ is a Democrat who has won more
Oct 29, 2014 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Is Wisconsin Club for Growth Suing the Wrong District Attorneys?
Jun 20, 2014 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Right-wing Voucher Supporters Train Potential Political Candidates
“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more
Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Electioneering Complaint Filed Against National Voucher Group
The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more
May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
National School Voucher Group Dumps $100,000 into Milwaukee Democrats' Races
Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
