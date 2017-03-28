Scott Johnson
The New Fuel Café is Nothing Like the Original One
Fuel Café's new Walker's Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, "is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older."
Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème is probably the world's favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec...
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Navigating a Nexus of Art
Milwaukee's quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th...
Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee's Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
Creative Tacos and Serious Tequila
Nearly three years ago, restaurant veterans Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro—along with new partner Kristyn St. Denis—opened BelAir Cantina at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Water Street. Johnson and Montemurro also own Balzac, Hi Hat...
Jul 17, 2013 12:11 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
From Magazine to Gallery
Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors
Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts