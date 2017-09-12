Scott Kopischke
Italian Family Comedy 'Over the River' at Sunset Playhouse
Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Hilariously Screwball 'Lend Me a Tenor'
A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Ice Fishing Onstage In Elm Grove
There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more
Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Food Crawl
Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview