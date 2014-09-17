Scott Manske

RSS

Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more

Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM News Features 2 Comments

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

