Scott Manske

Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013
