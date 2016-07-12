Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
New Boyz Club Do One for the Black Lives Matter Movement
Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more
Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Metric Stays In the Moment
“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Arielle Smith Music Feature
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) exemplifies the post-teen slacker. He's an aimless, unemployed 22-year-old, playing bass in a garage band and dating 17-year-old Catholic schoolgirl, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). The film insinuates Scott's problem... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies