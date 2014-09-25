Scott Starr
Frankie Latina’s Snapshot
Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
So, How Did Milwaukee Do at SXSW?
In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more
Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
An Expanded Fever Marlene
If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more
Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Public Image Ltd.
After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Time to Discover Triskele’s
Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview