Scott Starr

Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

If you haven’t seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group’s relative silence over the last few years, that’s a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It’s been five years since the more

Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Local Music

After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

