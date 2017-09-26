RSS

Scott Tisdel

prometheustrio.jpg

Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Classical Music

aegateway_pianoarts_a.jpg.jpe

Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more

May 17, 2016 3:50 PM A&E Feature

classicalreview_promthiustrio.jpg.jpe

Prometheus Trio explored intriguing and unusual repertoire in a concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:00 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_lionheart_(byjimallen).jpg.jpe

Last weekend Early Music Now hosted New York-based male vocal ensemble, Lionheart, in a concert at St. Joseph Center Chapel. The program focused on the Medieval to Renaissance tradition of the Italian lauda, or song of praise. Earlier in th... more

Dec 16, 2014 6:42 PM Classical Music

classicpre.jpg.jpe

Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Classical Music

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more

Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music

Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more

Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Classical Music

Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more

Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM Album Reviews

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_frankbridge.jpg.jpe

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage17769.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

