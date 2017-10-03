Scott Walker
'Call a Bank' Wasn’t a Solution Then, and It’s Not a Solution Now
Scott Walker’s call to Wisconsinites up to their chins in student debt to simply “call a bank” is no solution; in fact, he hasn’t even taken his own advice concerning his debts. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:04 PM Analiese Eicher Expresso 3 Comments
Wisconsin's Corrupt Political Gerrymandering
The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
Bring Our Youth Home from Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:59 PM Jeffery Roman Expresso
How Walker's Tax Schemes are Undermining Wisconsin's Future
During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Gordon Hintz Expresso 3 Comments
America's Worst Sheriff Resigns
Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM State Sen. Jon Erpenbach Expresso 7 Comments
Why Cutting Legal Immigration Hurts All American Workers
President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more
Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Citizen Action of Wisconsin Members
Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more
Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
the cheel Celebrates Anniversary by Raising Funds for Nepal Earthquake Victims
Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
War Against Transgender People: The Wisconsin Front
Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM Paul Masterson News Features 6 Comments
Scott Walker's Gift to the One Percent
Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM Elizabeth Elving News Features 16 Comments
More Money for Prisons than Colleges?
As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM Elliot Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Ending Wisconsin's Inexcusable Torture of Children
U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Walker's Treacherous Trampoline to Nowhere
The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more
May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Expecting Something for Nothing
Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more
May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
Now Abele Sees Himself As a Job Training Expert
Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more
May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments