Scott Walker’s call to Wisconsinites up to their chins in student debt to simply “call a bank” is no solution; in fact, he hasn’t even taken his own advice concerning his debts. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:04 PM Expresso 3 Comments

SupremeCourtBrittanyHogan.jpg

Photo credit: Brittany Hogan

The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Taking Liberties

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

lincolnhills.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:59 PM Expresso

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Expresso 3 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

Mark Belling says David Clarke is leaving office to take a mysterious new position. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 6 Comments

foxconnplant.jpg.jpe

The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM Expresso 7 Comments

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

citizenactionwi.jpg.jpe

Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more

Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Expresso

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

cheelabration.jpg.jpe

Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Around MKE

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

lgbtqcapital.jpg.jpe

Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM News Features 6 Comments

scottwalkerbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM News Features 16 Comments

prison_032911-thumb-640xauto-2730.jpg.jpe

As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

lincolnhills.jpg.jpe

U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more

May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more

May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Expresso 3 Comments

news2_greatlakes.jpg.jpe

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more

May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 4 Comments

