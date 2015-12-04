RSS

Scott Weiland

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as th.. more

Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s first and only fine-dining Turkish restaurant, Tulip (360 E. Erie St.), continues to shine after more than three years in business. The inviting interior features a fireplace, some sofas and spacious tables. Tasteful Turkish han... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Skylight Opera Theatre closes out its season in part with a production of Jonathan Larson'’s early '‘90'’s musical RENT. Having seen larger and smaller productions of the show, the Skylight’s staging ends up exactly as expected: more intimate.. more

May 23, 2010 8:14 PM Theater

My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit proh.. more

Mar 17, 2010 10:52 PM Theater

Deliverance ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

After spending much of last year on the road with Velvet Revolver and then his reunited St “Happy” in Galoshes ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Scott Weiland, the front man for the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver will perform live at The Pabst on Friday, January 20 at 8p,Promotions more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

In the last two years I've interviewed a trio of grunge veterans, Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland. All three struck me as sad, albeit in different ways. Chris Cornell was friendly, open and chatty, and also remarkably defen.. more

Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Scott Weiland toured a lot in the last year-too much, by his own account. The singer start "Happy" In Galoshes ,Music Feature more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

With the band still clocking major play on both hard-rock and modern-rock radio, the timing was perfect for a Stone Temple Pilots reunion—except for one small thing: Singer Scott Weiland still hasn’t concurred the personal problems that induced t... more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When Brady Street resident Frank Alioto becamea fireman 25 years ago, he fulfilled his boyhood dream. When hepublished his first book earlier this year, he realized one of hisgreatest adult aspirations: to chronicle the history of hisneighborhood... more

Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

After weeks of rumors, Velvet Revolver announced yesterday that it was parting with singer Scott Weiland. Slash’s group will carry on with another singer. I’ve resisted asking this question for years for fear of sounding naive, but what is .. more

Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

French may be the language of love, but tonight, it’s also the language of choice f Gabrielle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

A group comprised of the core of the classic Guns N’ Rosesline-up and former Stone The Bucket List, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

