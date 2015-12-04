Scott Weiland
R.I.P. Scott Weiland
Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as th.. more
Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 3-9
Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tulip Blossoms With Lunch, Gluten-Free Menus
Milwaukee’s first and only fine-dining Turkish restaurant, Tulip (360 E. Erie St.), continues to shine after more than three years in business. The inviting interior features a fireplace, some sofas and spacious tables. Tasteful Turkish han... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Skylight's RENT In Perspective
The Skylight Opera Theatre closes out its season in part with a production of Jonathan Larson'’s early '‘90'’s musical RENT. Having seen larger and smaller productions of the show, the Skylight’s staging ends up exactly as expected: more intimate.. more
May 23, 2010 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pygmalion At Ten Chimneys Monday
My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit proh.. more
Mar 17, 2010 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Weiland @ The Pabst Theater
Deliverance ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Scott Weiland
After spending much of last year on the road with Velvet Revolver and then his reunited St “Happy” in Galoshes ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott Weiland (1/30)
Scott Weiland, the front man for the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver will perform live at The Pabst on Friday, January 20 at 8p,Promotions more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
On Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland
In the last two years I've interviewed a trio of grunge veterans, Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland. All three struck me as sad, albeit in different ways. Chris Cornell was friendly, open and chatty, and also remarkably defen.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Scott Weiland’s Busy Year
Scott Weiland toured a lot in the last year-too much, by his own account. The singer start "Happy" In Galoshes ,Music Feature more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stone Temple Pilots
With the band still clocking major play on both hard-rock and modern-rock radio, the timing was perfect for a Stone Temple Pilots reunion—except for one small thing: Singer Scott Weiland still hasn’t concurred the personal problems that induced t... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brady Street Now and Then
When Brady Street resident Frank Alioto becamea fireman 25 years ago, he fulfilled his boyhood dream. When hepublished his first book earlier this year, he realized one of hisgreatest adult aspirations: to chronicle the history of hisneighborhood... more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff
Why Are So Many Hard-Rock Singers Replaceable?
After weeks of rumors, Velvet Revolver announced yesterday that it was parting with singer Scott Weiland. Slash’s group will carry on with another singer. I’ve resisted asking this question for years for fear of sounding naive, but what is .. more
Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Festival of Films in French
French may be the language of love, but tonight, it’s also the language of choice f Gabrielle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Velvet Revolver
A group comprised of the core of the classic Guns N’ Rosesline-up and former Stone The Bucket List, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee