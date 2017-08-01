RSS

Scott Wooldridge

The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Music Feature

The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Local Music

Photo by Steven Cohen

A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Local Music

It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh albu.. more

Jun 19, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Minnesota-based Milwaukee expatriate Scott Wooldridge prepares for a solo album with this single, a peaceable piece of folk rock protest against fractious political invective. Facebook discussion threads and partisan divides inform more

Nov 12, 2012 2:22 PM Album Reviews

Long before "pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, it was a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotional palette expressed therein. Racine native Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying th... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

