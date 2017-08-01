Scott Wooldridge
The Wooldridge Brothers Nod to Days Gone By
The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Wooldridge Brothers Double Up
The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Scott Wooldridge Makes His Solo Debut
A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
The Wooldridge Brothers are Kickstarting Two Projects at Once
It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh albu.. more
Jun 19, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Scott Wooldridge
Minnesota-based Milwaukee expatriate Scott Wooldridge prepares for a solo album with this single, a peaceable piece of folk rock protest against fractious political invective. Facebook discussion threads and partisan divides inform more
Nov 12, 2012 2:22 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Suzanne Jamieson
Long before "pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, it was a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotional palette expressed therein. Racine native Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying th... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews