This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
In another era, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster might have been a glam-rock icon. Between her sneered vibrato and her ceaseless guitar riffs, she would have been more
Jan 22, 2014 3:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Screaming Females
New guitar gods don't come around too often, and when they do, they almost never stem from punk circles. Screaming Females shredder Marissa Paternoster is breaking from tradition. Over five albums with her New Jersey power trio, she has... more
Jul 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee