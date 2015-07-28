RSS

Screaming Females

Photo by Christopher Patrickernst

The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

In another era, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster might have been a glam-rock icon. Between her sneered vibrato and her ceaseless guitar riffs, she would have been more

Jan 22, 2014 3:16 AM Music Feature

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

New guitar gods don't come around too often, and when they do, they almost never stem from punk circles. Screaming Females shredder Marissa Paternoster is breaking from tradition. Over five albums with her New Jersey power trio, she has... more

Jul 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

