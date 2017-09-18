RSS

Screaming Tuna

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more

Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Around MKE

Great places for dining along Downtown Milwaukee’s Riverwalk. more

May 30, 2017 1:35 PM Dining Out

Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more

Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Eat/Drink

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn-Shepherd Express

A food crawl is the same basic concept as a pub-crawl but without the need for a designateddriver. The fourth annual Walker’s Point Food Crawl takes place on Saturday, May 30, from12-3 p.m. Attendees will sample delectable victuals at more than .. more

May 29, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM Eat/Drink

Nanakusa, a Japanese restaurant with some exceptional and unusual sushi, recently closed its doors in the Third Ward. Fortunately, aficionados of Japanese food already have another quality option. A few blocks from Nanakusa's former spot is... more

Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

