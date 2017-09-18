Screaming Tuna
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker's Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary's Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi..
Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dining on Milwaukee's Riverwalk
Great places for dining along Downtown Milwaukee's Riverwalk.
May 30, 2017 1:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge Dining Out
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Wine with Captain Pabst, Food Crawls and Entrepreneurial Opportunity Around Milwaukee
A food crawl is the same basic concept as a pub-crawl but without the need for a designateddriver. The fourth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl takes place on Saturday, May 30, from12-3 p.m. Attendees will sample delectable victuals at more than ..
May 29, 2015 2:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Allure of Japanese Cutlery
Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice.
Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Screaming Tuna's Compelling Asian Fusion
Nanakusa, a Japanese restaurant with some exceptional and unusual sushi, recently closed its doors in the Third Ward. Fortunately, aficionados of Japanese food already have another quality option. A few blocks from Nanakusa's former spot is...
Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979's Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee