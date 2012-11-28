RSS

Scrooge In The Rouge

As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the more

Nov 28, 2012 3:27 PM Theater

Dec 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

\nThe theatre company that had managed such a successful holiday series with the ever-popular Cudahy Carolers’ Christmas ends a far more recent tradition this December as it presents its final production of  Scrooge In Rouge. What started as a ple.. more

Dec 16, 2011 1:53 PM Theater

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

To be honest, the idea of another Christmas Carol  spoof didn’t seem all that appealing to me. When  In Tandem first announced its season, Scrooge In Rouge sounded kind of dull and formulaic. Then I heard about the castIn Tandem co-founder Chri.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

