Scrooge In The Rouge
Cudahy Carolers Return
As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the more
Nov 28, 2012 3:27 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Scrooge in Rouge
Over the last few decades, spoofing <i>A Christmas Carol</i> has become almost as strong of a Christmas tradition as Charles Dickens' original tale. In Tandem... more
Dec 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Final Application of ROUGE
\nThe theatre company that had managed such a successful holiday series with the ever-popular Cudahy Carolers’ Christmas ends a far more recent tradition this December as it presents its final production of Scrooge In Rouge. What started as a ple.. more
Dec 16, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem's Stylish Scrooge
To be honest, the idea of another Christmas Carol spoof didn’t seem all that appealing to me. When In Tandem first announced its season, Scrooge In Rouge sounded kind of dull and formulaic. Then I heard about the castIn Tandem co-founder Chri.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater