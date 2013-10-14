Sculpture Garden
A Literary Sculpture Garden
Nestled in the Northwest Side’s arts and crafts district, Rachael Brooke Winkley’s Salvaged Studio and Gallery (1409 N. 54th St.) features art and accessories made by Brooke Winkley and other artists. Salvaged is dedicated to the display an... more
Oct 14, 2013 2:31 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Welcome to Kenosha
You don’t have to travel to San Francisco to hear the ding-ding of the trolley. Kenosha Transit operates electric streetcars on tracks through the city’s downtown. And that’s only one of the attractions in a city with a beautiful more
Jul 2, 2013 10:54 PM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Past, Present and Future
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more
Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater