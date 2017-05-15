Sculpture
Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee
The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more
May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
“Who Amongst Us?
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more
Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings
There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Retro Comedy Night At The UC
TheUnderground Collaborative hosts its next Retro Comedy Night this comingSaturday night. The continuing program features stand-up, improv and sketchinspired by “ ideas from the ‘70s and ‘80s. more
May 15, 2014 2:27 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast from Spirit and Earth
The nine artists in From Heaven to Earth travel from one realm to another, from airy sentiments of spirit to the raw physicality of earth. Ceramics and sculpture bring them more
Apr 29, 2014 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Summerfest Isn't Hosting Any Shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion This Fall
Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more
Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Native American Awareness Project Moves Ahead with Bike Trail Mural and Sculpture Proposal
Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more
Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Gary John Gresl: An Assembler
Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Sara Krajewski, INOVA's New Director
With 12 years of experience as a curator of contemporary arts at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, Madison Art Center and Harvard Art Museums, Sara Krajewski has arrived in Milwaukee as director of the INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Off the Cuff
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Explores Animal Connection
For at least 17,000 years, as evidenced by cave paintings in Lascaux, France, man has tried to capture the animal kingdom through art. The complex relationship that stems from sharing personal space with animals, whether explored... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Bronze Pour Warms Winter Exhibition @ Vangaurd Services
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Feb 15, 2012 7:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art Meets Nature at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Blue skies and glorious sunshine provided the perfect backdrop for the June 12 opening of “Inverse,” the most recent Inside/Outside event at the Lynden Sculpture Garden (2145 W. Brown Deer Road). Amy Cropper and Stuart Morris, art partne... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The New Jersey Government Records Council ruled in December that the township of Bridgewater had overcharged Tom Coulter in 2008 by $4.04 on the $5 it collected for a compact disc of a council meeting and must issue a refund. The town estim... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Faux Fir w/ The Fatty Acids, Made of Oak and The Glamour
Trafficking in the same sort of kid-in-a-candy-store synth-pop as Passion Pit, the burgeoning Milwaukee quartet Faux Fir recorded its debut EP this year with Decibully’s Ryan Weber. Spring-loaded with bright keyboards, grinding bass and more
Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunday Morning MSE presents War of the What?
It goes without saying that the NBC drama The Event and the upcoming mega-budget action film Skyline come from a long-line of similar stories that stretch back a great many years. Possibly pre-dating the earliest science fiction, the alien invas.. more
Nov 6, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gwen Gillen’s Sculpted Life
Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Lunch Menu Sparkles at Mimma’s on Brady Street
If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview