UWM Chancellor Santiago Faces Questions at Tonight’s Forum
Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign. Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot t.. more
Apr 29, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
NOW: Silent Vigil at UWM
Emilio de Torre from ACLU of Wisconsin is tweeting about a silent vigil at UWM. It’s peaceful, but police are parked nearby, Emilio says. About 75 students and faculty are demonstrating while Chancellor Carlos Santiago meets with three s.. more
Mar 11, 2010 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: UWM Responds to Protest and Arrests
Tom Luljak, spokesman for UWM, told me the following about today's protest: Sixteen people in custody, 15 will be charged, one student was arrested but it was determined that he wasn’t part of the protest and ultimately was released. They’ll .. more
Mar 4, 2010 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: Arrests at UWM Protest
Mar 4, 2010 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
