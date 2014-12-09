Sea And Cake
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 11-17
This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more
Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Yo La Tengo Will Not Be Around Forever
Yo La Tengo have just returned from a tour of West Coast record stores, part of an aggressive first-week push behind their new album, Fade, and guitarist Ira Kaplan is adjusting to the full schedule. “I think in this modern record age, ther... more
Jan 29, 2013 1:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Sea and Cake
Formed at a time when turning down the volume and playing softly was considered a radical statement in indie-rock, the Chicago jazz-tinged post-rock band The Sea and Cake has been putting out pleasantly intricate little records since 1994. more
May 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Sea and Cake and the Pursuit of Inspiration
Chicago's musicians are some of the most striking in the United States. They proudly defy most of those “charming Midwestern” characteristics that cloyingly cling to many musicians in the surrounding region, yet unwittingly steal a bit o... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature