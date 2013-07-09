Sea Monsters
Pacific Rim
Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more
Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Great Forgotten Italian Films
<p> A prolific director from the 1940s through the '70s, Alberto Lattuada collaborated with Fellini and swam with the major currents of Italian cinema, yet was little known outside his own country. A pair of recently released film in handsome DVD.. more
Jan 30, 2012 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Mod Mobsters
The lower middle class beach resort of Brighton, a British Asbury Park with boardwalks and arcades, provides an intriguing backdrop to <em>Brighton Rock</em>. Director Rowan Joffe\'s debut (out on DVD) places Graham Greene\'s novel in a <em>Quadro.. more
Dec 28, 2011 12:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
ESPN.com profile of Clay Matthews
A great read about a really classy guy. Worth your time to click through. more
Oct 7, 2010 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Huxley on Huxley
The visionary British writer Aldous Huxley was erudite, expressive and prophetic. His best-read novel, Brave New World, warned of the dehumanization that could be triggered by technology. As a social forecast, it proved more accurate in some asp.. more
Jul 15, 2010 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Insect Inspiration @ The Racine Art Museum
With the new spring and summer installation of the exhibition “All The Buzz!” at the Racine Art Museum this summer, children and adults will find a multitude of inspiration in the fields of art and science. Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna and Ex.. more
Jun 1, 2010 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Off-Broadway Theatre Begins Its Final Act
Next Act Theatre continues its consistently high standards as Robert Spencer, John Kishline and Kelsey Brennan star in The Value of Names. The typically classy atmosphere at the Off Broadway Theatre for a Next Act opening was a bit bittersweet th.. more
Apr 3, 2010 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BREAKING: MTEA Executive Director Tom Morgan Dies
Mar 22, 2010 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Just Kill Everybody
Bite Theatre’s inaugural show is more than a bit of a disappointment. Such is the risk one runs with a play by a new company consisting of three shorts by a new playwright. Bite Theatre’s production of Robert Lawrence’s Kill The Rich! Kill The P.. more
Mar 20, 2010 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact—dinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived more
Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
