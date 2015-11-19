RSS

Under The Sea

Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more

Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

amyschumernewyork.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Live Nation

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

weezer.jpg.jpe

Weezer

Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more

Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

american hero.jpg.jpe

Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working a.. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

goodkind.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski

I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more

Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Brew City Booze

director within.jpg.jpe

 TheDirector Within: Storytellers of Stage and Screen is a record of conversationsbetween author Rose Eichenbaum and some 35 film, theater and televisiondirectors. She also takes their pictures. The beautifully produced bo.. more

Jul 27, 2015 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Years ago, the Milwaukee Rep did a charming country/western musical called Lana Mae’s Honky Tonk Laundry. Roger Bean’s musical set in the “Wishy Washy Washeteria” may be long gone, but the laundromat-based musical lives on this summer .. more

Jul 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Newaukee’s Night Marketis returning this year on June 17th. The events, which are held oneWednesday a month from June through September, feature live music, food trucks,local vendors and family activities. The events go from 5-10 PM and are hel.. more

Jun 16, 2015 3:45 PM Around MKE

curtains_caminorealoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more

May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukeefamous_brightspots1921.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Sentinel, January 9, 1921.

Back near the opening of the NBA season, I did a piece on the short-lived NBA Milwaukee Hawks for the print edition of the Shepherd . Now, with the NBA playoffs underway, I thought I’d take a look at a few more long-lost Milwaukee basketball franc.. more

Apr 20, 2015 8:25 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments

thinkstockphotos-139265848.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

The place to be for funky throwback sounds in aid of a good cause the eveningof Saturday, April 25 will be Celebrations Banquet Hall, 4740 W. Bradley Rd.The Milwaukee chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to thebetterm.. more

Apr 8, 2015 7:39 PM Around MKE

classicalpre_festivalcitysym_byjoseph_a_haertle.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Haertle

Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM Classical Music

“Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?” So ends Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man. Trombonist Samuel Blaser is no longer the invisible man of jazz. This Swiss bandleader is among various low brass players more

May 8, 2013 10:04 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18875.jpe

In the already rarefied world of folk music, not many acts specialize solely in maritime songs with a cappella vocals. Milwaukee's Bounding Main numbers among that select company, and, as the cover and title of their fourth album attest, th... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage15618.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia... more

