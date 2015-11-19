Under The Sea
Prepare For the Weekend with Platinum Boys' Latest Single, "Downtown"
Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more
Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more
Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sandwich Comedy Reading with Soulstice
Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working a.. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Director Within
TheDirector Within: Storytellers of Stage and Screen is a record of conversationsbetween author Rose Eichenbaum and some 35 film, theater and televisiondirectors. She also takes their pictures. The beautifully produced bo.. more
Jul 27, 2015 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Laundry-Based Musical with UW-Whitewater
Years ago, the Milwaukee Rep did a charming country/western musical called Lana Mae’s Honky Tonk Laundry. Roger Bean’s musical set in the “Wishy Washy Washeteria” may be long gone, but the laundromat-based musical lives on this summer .. more
Jul 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Newaukee to Host Night Markets This Summer
Newaukee’s Night Marketis returning this year on June 17th. The events, which are held oneWednesday a month from June through September, feature live music, food trucks,local vendors and family activities. The events go from 5-10 PM and are hel.. more
Jun 16, 2015 3:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
'Camino Real' at Off the Wall
Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more
May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Zips, Spots and Mods: Milwaukee’s Forgotten Basketball Teams
Back near the opening of the NBA season, I did a piece on the short-lived NBA Milwaukee Hawks for the print edition of the Shepherd . Now, with the NBA playoffs underway, I thought I’d take a look at a few more long-lost Milwaukee basketball franc.. more
Apr 20, 2015 8:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments
Dance Party for At-Risk Kids
The place to be for funky throwback sounds in aid of a good cause the eveningof Saturday, April 25 will be Celebrations Banquet Hall, 4740 W. Bradley Rd.The Milwaukee chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to thebetterm.. more
Apr 8, 2015 7:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Festival City Symphony presents Sounds of the Sea
Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Samuel Blaser Quartet
“Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?” So ends Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man. Trombonist Samuel Blaser is no longer the invisible man of jazz. This Swiss bandleader is among various low brass players more
May 8, 2013 10:04 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Bounding Main
In the already rarefied world of folk music, not many acts specialize solely in maritime songs with a cappella vocals. Milwaukee's Bounding Main numbers among that select company, and, as the cover and title of their fourth album attest, th... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia... more
