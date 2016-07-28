RSS

Seafood

statefairfoods.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Connie Ma, Flickr CCThe WisconsinState Fair can only mean one thing: food. I eat my way througheach year. And while seeing some animals, maybe a horse pull in the coliseumand whatever the hawkers are selling are part of the .. more

Jul 28, 2016 2:27 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

onmusic_maritime.jpg.jpe

"Milwaukee"

Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more

Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM On Music

shortorder_zazas.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

Zaza Steak & Lemonade (4919 W. Capitol Drive) features 21 combo meals including their namesake Philly steak sandwiches, Buffalo chicken wings, salads, fried seafood plates and a gyro burger. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:15 PM Short Order 1 Comments

Soulgospel of the slicker variety regularly crossing over to adult R&B radioplay may have a  higher profile in some circles, but more traditionalsounds in popular African-American sacred music still maintain a vibrant,commercially viable  pres.. more

Nov 19, 2014 4:45 PM Around MKE

bosley.jpg.jpe

Walk by at 5 p.m. on a weekday and you will notice something about Bosley on Brady. The place is filled with customers, at least the front bar room and the more

Jul 2, 2013 10:27 PM Dining Preview

dining_laconoa.jpg.jpe

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

diningout_fumanshi.jpg.jpe

The recently opened Fushimi Sushi Buffet is a restaurant where you may want to linger for a while. It’s located in a place where chicken wings were once sold and, happily, the new interior is unrecognizable. Just off the entry is a pleasant... more

Jan 29, 2013 2:02 PM Dining Preview

dining_out_botanas.jpg.jpe

Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more

Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Dining Preview

kiku.jpg.jpe

Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more

Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Dining Preview

1349872120507569f83456d.jpg.jpe

If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19659.jpe

The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more

Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19525.jpe

Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19464.jpe

The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19463.jpe

This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18433.jpe

Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12972.jpe

About a decade ago I visited a small neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, where all of the restaurants specialized in seafood. At every doorway there was an assortment of whole fresh fish sold by the kilogram, and the fish would be prepared an... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

blogimage11504.jpe

The St. Paul Fish Co. (400 N. Water St., inside the Milwaukee Public Market) combines a retail operation with table service and an oyster bar named Karen Jean’s. The oysters are always fine and the selection changes frequently. The well-kno... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5452.jpe

Jun 11, 2010 8:06 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage10950.jpe

Polynesian restaurants rose to popularity in the 1960s—in the Milwaukee area alone, there were places like Leilani, Paradise Garden, and Judges’ Beyond the Reef. But by the late-’70s, all of those places were gone. In actuality, those re more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6922.jpe

The name Molly Cool is unique to this location, as Premier tries to giveevery restaurant a distinct personality, but the setting remainssimilar to Kincaid’s. The woodwork, furnishings and layout ,Dining Out more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES