Seafood
Sporkies Finalists Stand Out in State Fair's New Foods
Photo Courtesy Connie Ma, Flickr CCThe WisconsinState Fair can only mean one thing: food. I eat my way througheach year. And while seeing some animals, maybe a horse pull in the coliseumand whatever the hawkers are selling are part of the .. more
Jul 28, 2016 2:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Watch Maritime Toast the City in their "Milwaukee" Video
Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more
Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Steak, Cheese and Lemonade
Zaza Steak & Lemonade (4919 W. Capitol Drive) features 21 combo meals including their namesake Philly steak sandwiches, Buffalo chicken wings, salads, fried seafood plates and a gyro burger. more
Dec 2, 2014 9:15 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order 1 Comments
Gospel Music Live on Saturday
Soulgospel of the slicker variety regularly crossing over to adult R&B radioplay may have a higher profile in some circles, but more traditionalsounds in popular African-American sacred music still maintain a vibrant,commercially viable pres.. more
Nov 19, 2014 4:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Brady Street’s Seafood King
Walk by at 5 p.m. on a weekday and you will notice something about Bosley on Brady. The place is filled with customers, at least the front bar room and the more
Jul 2, 2013 10:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fushimi: All You Can Eat Sushi
The recently opened Fushimi Sushi Buffet is a restaurant where you may want to linger for a while. It’s located in a place where chicken wings were once sold and, happily, the new interior is unrecognizable. Just off the entry is a pleasant... more
Jan 29, 2013 2:02 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Glimpse of Guadalajara
Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more
Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Japanese Lunch
Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more
Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lovers of Pho Will Embrace Pho Lovers
If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Zarletti Among Milwaukee's Best
Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Sail Loft's Outdoor Paradise
The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jackson Grill's Menu Stands Tall
This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Devon Seafood + Steak's Tasty Lunch Deals
Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Seafood Delight at Mona’s Fish Market & Restaurant
About a decade ago I visited a small neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, where all of the restaurants specialized in seafood. At every doorway there was an assortment of whole fresh fish sold by the kilogram, and the fish would be prepared an... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 4 Comments
Fine Oysters, Lobster at St. Paul Fish Co.
The St. Paul Fish Co. (400 N. Water St., inside the Milwaukee Public Market) combines a retail operation with table service and an oyster bar named Karen Jean’s. The oysters are always fine and the selection changes frequently. The well-kno... more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Guide to Fish and Seafood
Jun 11, 2010 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Find Fresh Seafood at Shuckers Crab House
Polynesian restaurants rose to popularity in the 1960s—in the Milwaukee area alone, there were places like Leilani, Paradise Garden, and Judges’ Beyond the Reef. But by the late-’70s, all of those places were gone. In actuality, those re more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Molly Cool’s Heats Up Downtown Dining
The name Molly Cool is unique to this location, as Premier tries to giveevery restaurant a distinct personality, but the setting remainssimilar to Kincaid’s. The woodwork, furnishings and layout ,Dining Out more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments