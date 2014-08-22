RSS

The Seagull

“It'sgonna be fun!,” Don Russell says in a public Facebook post. “Think, Chekhovmeets John Waters!” Cool. I’m there. What Mr. Russell is referring to is theseason-opening production of The Seagull being staged byCooperative Performance M.. more

Aug 22, 2014 11:07 AM Theater

American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more

Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM Theater

By now, much has already been written about Juneau County District Attorney Scott Southworth’s letter threatening legal action against teachers that abide by the new Healthy Youth Act, which requires schools who offer sexuality education to... more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

