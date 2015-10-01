Sean Connery
The Saint (Again)
Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Secret Agent Man
One of the most acclaimed TV series of the1960s, “The Prisoner,” has an unusual backstory. That memorable opening scene,where an angry spy (Patrick McGoohan) resigns from his agency before beingkidnapped and confined to a resort-prison, refe.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:27 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 24
Actor Dan Stevens isn’t the only link between “Downtown Abbey” and Summer in February. The setting is similar: England, 1913, where the young and wealthy could afford to break some rules. Stevens plays best friend to painter Alfred Munni... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:26 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee