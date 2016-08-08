RSS

Sean Duncan

13912531_10154265095666221_238637709569895109_n.jpg.jpe

This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more

Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_c_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

1383258_631355213570615_2095920728_n.jpg.jpe

Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Theater

In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was found guilty of illegally teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The verdict was later overturned on a technicality, but not before attracting the kind of attention that is the inspirat... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:26 AM Theater

529462_10151928057372803_736632806_n.jpg.jpe

Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more

Sep 19, 2013 5:24 PM Theater

blogimage12991.jpe

Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more

Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES