RSS

Sean Keane

blogimage1490.jpe

[I was told this weekend that DMC appeared at some of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary festivities, and I was reminded of my last-minute lunch with the guy two years back. I dug through my archives and found the blog post I hastily wr.. more

Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1492.jpe

GIMME A BREAK Cond' Nast Traveler ,News Features more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage1490.jpe

INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES