RSS

Sean Penn

absolutelyfabulous.jpg.jpe

Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more

Jul 22, 2016 12:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

image0041.jpg.jpe

Sean Penn co-wrote the screenplay for the foreign-intrigue action thriller, The Gunman, whose interesting plot elements vie with routine story devices. The production is buoyed by strong performances by Penn and Javier Bardem as paid assass... more

Jul 2, 2015 9:42 AM Home Movies

film_thegunman_credit_joealblas_distributoropenroadfilms.jpg.jpe

Sean Penn plays the lead in The Gunman, an action thriller. Was Penn inspired by the transition of Liam Neeson from indie film fixture to international action hero? more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_thegunman.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein / Distributor: Open Road Films

Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Film Clips

homemovie_thefalconandthesnowman.jpg.jpe

In The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) director John Schlesinger (Midnight Cowboy) had a great true story on his hands. Timothy Hutton is effective as Christopher Boyce, a defense contractor with a conscience who sells secrets to the Soviets;... more

Jan 23, 2015 5:55 PM Home Movies

<p> Whether or not Woody Allen wins any Oscars on Sunday, his 2011 contender, <em>Midnight in Paris</em>, will stand as a remarkable accomplishment. Can you name any other director who made as many feature films over as long a time as Allen? Aft.. more

Feb 23, 2012 7:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12957.jpe

The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Summer is a great time to introduce kids to live theatre. There are no shortage of opportunities to do so and they’re out of school, which will ideally mean that they’ll be able to sit still and focus that much more what with not having to do so .. more

Jul 5, 2010 10:36 PM Theater

blogimage7969.jpe

As his relevance dwindled after the late ’90s, when he was briefly the most controversial musician in America, Marilyn Manson remained a public figure, albeit more for his romances with teenage actresses and the occasional burlesque perform... more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5551.jpe

Predicted Winners Slumdog Millionaire ,Cover Story more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES