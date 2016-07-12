Sean Raasch
Twin Brother’s Sean Raasch Takes a Solo Detour
It’s been about a half year since Milwaukee's Twin Brother played their last show—not an especiallylong time for most acts, but a veritable eternity for a group that has spentthe last three years gigging relentlessly. There’s good reason for t.. more
Jul 12, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream "Blood Money and Treason," The Latest from Milwaukee Folk Rockers Twin Brother
Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewij.. more
Nov 14, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Journey to the Center of Prog Rock
Progressive rock is like pornography, Will Romano admits in his intro to Mountains Come out of the Sky: The Illustrated History of Prog Rock (Backbeat Books). It’s hard to define but you know it when you hear it. That said, definitions are ... more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong’
Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books