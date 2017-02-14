RSS

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

Led Zeppelin’s classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM Album Reviews

If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more

Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more

Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Music Feature

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more

Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM On Music

Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM

